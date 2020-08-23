Dwayne Johnson gives his first look sneak-peek from DC's 'Black Adam'

The Rock first announced about this superhero movie last year in an Instagram post with an illustrational picture of the character, and also an emotional caption describing what the role meant to him.

"The DC comic's superhero character is blessed by magic with powers equal to Superman. Adam is rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who will always do right for the people," wrote Johnson while describing his character.

"But, a few years into my fantasy, I realised that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority," he added.

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart -- I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true," the 'Hobbs and Shaw' actor continued.

Adding that the role "is unlike any other I've ever played in my career", the star continued, "I'm grateful to the bone we'll all go on this journey together." The character was created by Otto Binder and CC Beck and is the enemy of Shazam, whose role was essayed by actor Zachary Levi in the 2019 film of the same name.

The forthcoming flick is a spinoff of Warner Bros and New Line's 'Shazam!', which premiered in 2019.