Dwayne Johnson finally opens up about father Rocky Johnson's death; watch video

After a few days of father Rocky Johnson passing away, Dwayne Johnson finally opened up about the incident.

According to a report by Fox News, the 75-year-old, who succumbed to deep vein thrombosis, was close to son Dwayne.

The 'Fast and Furious' actor shared in a video on Monday, "As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago. I lost him just like that, didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him." He continued, "I would give anything right now to give him a big ole hug and a big ole kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. I didn't get a chance to say that, but such is life, as many of you know."