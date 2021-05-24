Dua Lipa refutes anti-Semitic allegations, says 'this is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights'

British singer and songwriter Dua Lipa recently spoke out after being accused of anti-Semitism due to her support of Palestinians in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

According to Fox News, the singer is taking an organization to task after it paid for a full-page ad in a news outlet that called her anti-Semitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name shamelessly to "advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations."

In the rambling ad, which appeared in Saturday's newspaper in the main section, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Lipa, and the models Bella and Gigi Hadid as three "mega-influencers" who have "accused Israel of ethnic cleansing" and "vilified the Jewish State."

Bella Hadid has previously shown her support for the Palestinian people on social media.