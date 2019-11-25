Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's passionate kiss at AMAs 2019 was 'hotter than hell'

British crooner Dua Lipa, who recently performed in Mumbai with American pop singer Katy Perry, packed on PDA with her date Anwar Hadid at the 2019 American Music Awards.

The AMAs were held at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, and saw several celebs make a fashionable appearance on the red carpet. Among the lot were the much in love couple Dua and Anwar, who have been going strong with their romance, since June this year.

They could barely keep their hands off each other and even shared a passionate kiss as they posed for the paparazzi. The 'Hotter than Hell' singer looked gorgeous in a hot pink satin gown that featured a huge black bow and a high split. She sported a neat ponytail on the outfit decorated with a side bow and wore a classic diamond necklace and bracelet.

Meanwhile, Anwar looked dapper in a black suit worn with an Iron Maiden T-shirt.

At the 2018 AMAs, Dua performed 'One Kiss' and 'Electricity' and was also nominated for new artist of the year award.

Lipa and Hadid were first linked earlier this year in June and most recently the two were spotted at the MTV European Music Awards.

Their first red carpet debut together was at the New York Fashion Week two months back in September where they were spotted sharing a handful of steamy kisses over the summer.

Check out their adorable pictures below.