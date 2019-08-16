Drugs, infidelity? Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth's split takes an ugly turn

Washington D.C.: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's break up took an ugly turn with drug use and infidelity accusations.

According to Fox News, insiders from both celebrities have made this claim just a few days after their split was confirmed.

TMZ reported that Cyrus struggled "valiantly" to save her seven-month-old marriage with Hemsworth, but battled to accept his heavy drinking and "use of certain drugs" habit.

However, a source from Hemsworth's camp told TMZ that the drug allegations are "bulls--t" - and their romance came to an end due to Cyrus' infidelity.

They also denied claims that the 29-year-old actor broke up with his wife months earlier with Cyrus hitting the headlines after being spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter.

"This is another attempt by Miley to distract from her infidelity and recent outrageous public behaviour," said the source.

Meanwhile, Page Six has reported that while Hemsworth wished to marry and live a "normal" life with his popular wife, his wife, on the other hand, seemed to be heading back to her wild ways.