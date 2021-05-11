Drew Barrymore urges all to contribute towards Priyanka Chopra's COVID-19 relief fund, reveals 'great-grandfather was born in Agra'

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has urged everyone to contribute towards Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas' Covid-19 relief fund for India.

"I would like to start this show by giving our love and heart to India. We have all been reading about the Covid crisis there and they have been hit with 300 thousand new cases a day more than any country at its peak," Barrymore said.

"Entertainment tonight reports that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have teamed up with 'Give India' for an urgent fundraiser and they have also announced the news on Instagram," she added.