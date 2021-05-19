Drew Barrymore says she was 'gaslit' into working with Woody Allen

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has expressed regret over working with disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen, saying she was "gaslit into not looking at a narrative" beyond what she was told.

The 46-year-old actor opened up on "The Drew Barrymore Show", which she hosts, as she sat for an interview with writer and Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.

The two discussed "Allen v Farrow", the HBO documentary that looks into the story behind the sexual abuse allegations made by Dylan Farrow against the director when she was a child.