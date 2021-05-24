Drake's son Adonis makes rare appearance at BBMAs 2021 as rapper dedicates award to him

Canadian rapper and songwriter Drake, on Sunday night, accepted the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards as his son Adonis, stood by his side.

According to People magazine, wearing red flannel and braids, Adonis held onto Drake's BBMA trophy as Drake began his acceptance speech. Throughout his remarks, Drake grabbed onto his son's shoulder as fans watched in awe.

The Canadian rapper follows in the footsteps of Mariah Carey (1990s) and Eminem (2000s) by taking home the special award for the 2010s decade.

Accepting the award Drake said, "I want to dedicate this award to my friends, I want to dedicate this award to my longtime collaborators. I want to dedicate this award to all my peers, all your decisions, and the music you make really does have me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next. Thank you to my beautiful family."