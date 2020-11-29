Drake to play Barack Obama in potential biopic? Former POTUS gives 'stamp of approval'

Barack Obama says Drake has his official "stamp of approval" whenever the rapper is ready to play the former president in a future project.

The Grammy winner, who started his career acting in the 2001 teen drama "Degrassi: The Next Generation" and went on to star in "Charlie Bartlett", a 2007 comedy drama, first expressed interest in playing Obama in 2010.

In a new interview with Complex, Obama said, "I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So if the time comes and he's ready..." Apart from him, the former POTUS added, Drake also has his daughters' blessings to portray him on-screen.