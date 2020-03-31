Drake shares first-ever pictures of 2-year-old son Adonis while self-isolating

New Delhi: Unveiling a rare glimpse into his personal life, Rapper Drake shared first-ever photos of his 2-year old son Adonis in a heartfelt post about wanting to reunite with his family and friends amid coronavirus social distancing.
On Monday, the rapper posted a series of pictures featuring his family on Instagram, with a message about how much he misses his lovely family.
One of posted photos included Drake holding his son next to Sophie Brussaux, Adonis' mother. In others, the toddler is taking a sip from a cup and sitting in a big toy car. Drake also shared a throwback picture of his parents.
"I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on," Drake captioned the post.
