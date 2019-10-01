Drake lends jumbo jet to Sacramento Kings for NBA India trip

Canadian rapper Drake has loaned the Sacramento Kings basketball team his private jumbo jet for a pre-season trip to India.

According to TMZ.com, the National Basketball Association (NBA) franchise owned by Indian-American businessman Vivek Ranadive, will travel to the subcontinent to play two games later this week (end October 6), reports aceshowbiz.com.

Despite being a fan of rival team the Toronto Raptors, the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker has allowed the California team to rent his $200 million Boeing 767 jet, so they can travel to India in style.

However, not all the Kings' players are delighted to be travelling on the luxury jet, as it doesn't have Wi-Fi -- with shooting guard Buddy Hield telling ABC10's Sean Cunningham that he would have to "download a bunch of movies" or play cards to get through the 20-hour long flight.

He did say that the long trip without distractions could be good for team bonding though.

Drake is friends with Ranadive. The rapper though is best known in basketball circles for his devotion to his hometown Raptors team, for whom he acts as a global ambassador and was seen courtside when they won the NBA championship earlier this year.