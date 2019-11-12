Drake embarrassed after audience kept booing at him during Camp Flog Gnaw festival

Washington D.C.: It turned out to be an embarrassing moment for rapper Drake whose performance at the annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles witnessed an unwelcoming gesture by the audience.

On Sunday night, the 33-year-old rapper made a surprise appearance at the festival, but fans were hoping to see Frank Ocean instead, reported E-News.

In the middle of his song 'Wu-Tang Forever,' the rapper tried addressing the bitter crowd. "Make some noise for yourself tonight," he said. "I'm here for you tonight. If you want to keep going, I will keep going. What's up?" And it seemed that none from the crowd wanted him to keep going--and the audience began loudly booing. "If you want to keep going," he said again, "I will keep going tonight." This time, the audience screamed loudly and said "no" and Drake took the hint.