Drake comes to The Weeknd's defence over Grammy snub, says 'great time for somebody to start something new'

Singer-rapper Drake has appealed to the music community to "start something new" as a replacement of the Grammy Awards, a day after The Weeknd was shut out during the nominations by the Recording Academy.

In a glaring surprise snub, The Weeknd was completely ignored at the 63rd Grammy Awards nominations, despite having the biggest-selling album this year with 'After Hours'.

Sharing a statement on his Instagram Stories, Drake said it is time for musicians to move on from the Grammys.

"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after," Drake wrote.

"It's like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can't change their ways," he added.