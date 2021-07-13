'Drake and Josh' star sentenced to two years probation on child endangerment charge

Bell, who is a resident of West Hollywood, will complete his 200 hours of community service in California. He faced up to two years in prison. In 2015, the actor was arrested for a DUI with bail set at USD 20,000. In that case, he had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and spent four days in jail.

'Drake and Josh', which debuted in 2004 and ran for four seasons followed the story of stepbrothers Drake Parker (Bell) and Josh Nichols (Josh Peck). The series further spawned two TV movies and was one of Nickelodeon's highest-rated programs, averaging about 3 million viewers at the time.

Bell had performed the show's opening theme song, 'I Found a Way', and has also released several albums throughout his career, including 2005's 'Telegraph', 2006's 'It's Only Time', 2014's 'Ready Steady Go!' and 2020's 'Sesiones En Casa'.