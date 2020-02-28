Down memory lane: David Beckham reveals he has preserved 1997 train ticket that Victoria used to give him her number

At that time, the two didn't get to talk at that game but fate gave them a second chance at love when Posh Spice headed to Manchester for another game the following week.

David recalled that Victoria has had a couple of drinks, So he decided to get her number. He revealed that they talked for about an hour in the players' lounge. "Then, she actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have," Beckham added.

As fans know, the fashion designer and the Inter Miami CF owner have four kids namely, 20-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, 17-year-old Romeo Beckham, and 8-year-old Harper Beckham.