'Double Rainbow' viral video star Paul L Vasquez dies at 57

Washington D.C.: Paul L Vasquez, who shot to fame after a video of his emotional and awestruck reaction to seeing a double rainbow went viral in 2010, has died at age 57.

According to Fox News, Vasquez, who called himself Yosemitebear on social media, died early Saturday at a California hospital emergency room, the Mariposa County coroner's office told the Modesto Bee.

The cause of death has not been released. Recently, Vasquez had posted on his Facebook page that he had gone to get tested for coronavirus but learned about another unspecified ailment.

In January 2010, Vasquez posted a video on YouTube shot from his mountainside house of a set of rainbows overlooking the Yosemite valley. He also noted in the caption that the camera couldn't capture the rainbows' intensity and brightness.

In fact, the thing that led to 46 million views of the video was not the rainbow itself but Vasquez's reaction to it.