Doting wife Priyanka Chopra wipes off lipstick stains from Nick Jonas’ lips at Golden Globes 2020

The Golden Globe Awards 2020, that took place in California this Sunday, was indeed a star-studded event. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who turned presenters for the nights, looked stunning as they entered all decked up. If you remember, Priyanka and Nick’s first ever public appearance was at the MET Gala red carpet 2017. Since then, they’ve rocked many a red carpets together.

At the Golden Globes, they shared a brief kiss as the cameras flashed and an adorable moment followed. As the kiss left a lipstick stain on Nick’s lips, Priyanka laughed and was quick to wipe it off. How cute is that! Watch the video below.