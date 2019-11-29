'Don't Cha' miss them, Pussycat Dolls are back after nine years!

The 'Pussycat Dolls' are getting back together after nine years. Many of the bands' followers went crazy with the subtle tease that showcased the comeback of the doll domination. Fans across the globe commented to express their excitement on the post.

The girl group of six members, whose hits include 'Don't Cha' and 'Buttons', paved their ways apart in 2010 amid reports of tension. The band sets aside the differences to be back on stage together.

The group would reportedly go on tour in 2020 with tickets going on sale on Sunday, reported Entertainment Tonight, according to Fox News.