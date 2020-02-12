Donald Trump's son Eric blames 'smug elitists' like Brad Pitt for Oscars low ratings

Agreeing with Eric, one follower wrote in the comment section: "I proudly do not watch any awards shows for that reason."

Another slammed Hollywood stars saying: "A waste of time. I didn't watch it. The actors don't like us just our money. Stop watching their movies. Then they may care what we think."

A third user commented: "I don't doubt it. Hollywood is sold out to the Demonocrats."

While accepting the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, his first-ever acting Oscar, Pitt addressed the Senate's impeachment acquittal of President Trump.

"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," he began his speech, referencing the former national security adviser who was not allowed to testify by the Senate during the proceedings.

He then joked that "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" director Quentin Tarantino, might make a film about the controversial hearings.

"I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it and in the end, the adults do the right thing," he added.