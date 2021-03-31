Donald Faison roped in as Professor Utonium in 'Powerpuff Girls' live-action pilot

The fans of the much-loved animated series 'The Powerpuff Girls' now have a reason to rejoice as the makers have roped in Donald Faison, who has joined the live-action pilot at The CW in the role of Professor Drake Utonium.

According to Variety, the series, now titled simply 'Powerpuff,' was first announced as being in development back in August. Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series sees the pint-sized superheroes as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting.

The plot further turns as it revolves around the fact if the girls will agree to reunite now or not and that if the world needs them more than ever.

It was previously announced that Chloe Bennet has been cast as Blossom, Dove Cameron has been cast as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault has been cast as Buttercup.