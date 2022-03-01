'Doctor Strange' star Benedict Cumberbatch receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Benedict Cumberbatch was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and the "Power of the Dog" star paid homage to his sister Tracy Peacock, who died of cancer last year.

One of the most prominent actors today, Cumberbatch also voiced support for the people of the war-struck Ukraine on the occasion.

His credits range from TV series "Sherlock", "Patrick Melrose" and feature films like "The Imitation Game", "12 Years a Slave", and "1917". He also stars as the superhero sorcerer Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In his address, the 45-year-old actor said his sister would have loved to be a part of this ceremony.

"I want to mention my sister who we lost last year. She would have loved this. She was unbelievably loyal, supportive, and she would have loved the glitz and the oddness and the glamour. She would have just been laughing nonstop all the way through, and probably crying," Cumberbatch said, as reported by Variety.

"I hope somewhere up there, where the real stars shine, you're looking down on this moment now. I'm sure you are. We miss you so much. You remain such a good and wonderful person to have had in our lives," he added.

The actor, who is nominated for a best actor Academy Award and BAFTA for Jane Campion's Western drama "The Power of the Dog", also used the stage to raise awareness about Ukraine.

"I can't speak today at this amazing moment in my life, on this extraordinary platform, without acknowledging the obvious of what's happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the Kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity.

"But it's more now for all of us to do than just have thoughts and prayers. We need to act, we need to go on to embassy websites, we need to see what we can do as citizens of the world, citizens of Europe and people who want a better place and a better outcome for this horrendous moment for these people with children, with families who are struggling to survive as rockets rain down on their cities," he added.

Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming it is intended to protect civilians.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 02:27 PM IST