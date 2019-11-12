DJ Snake arrives in Mumbai, excited to play his new album 'Carte Blanche'

"I am so happy to be coming back to India. When I was there during Holi, the energy and vibe were so positive. It is always amazing when you travel with your work to see festivals celebrated and learn their meanings. I always like to learn when I travel and that was incredible," DJ Snake said.

"I am excited to play my newest album, 'Carte Blanche' for everyone there. I had such an amazing response from my Indian fans I couldn't not come back this year and play it to them. I read all their comments, I feel the love all the time, and I wanted to come and end the year here. It was important to me. India has been a huge influence on my music and 'Magenta Riddim' from my album was inspired from there and the video shot there," he added.