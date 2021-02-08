DJ Diplo plays Morgan Wallen's song 'Heartless' at Super Bowl 2021 Party amid racial slur controversy

DJ Diplo, who headlined the pre-Super Bowl LV party in Florida, chose to play a song by the country music star Morgan Wallen, who has been dropped by his record label and other organisations over a video featuring him using a racial slur.

Amid the fallout over the controversial singer's use of the racial slur, the 42-year-old DJ played Wallen's hit 'Heartless', his collaboration with the country singer, reported US Weekly.

A video posted by TMZ on Sunday, showed the DJ Diplo spinning the 27-year-old singer's track during a Super Bowl LV party in Florida. Several maskless audience members raised their hands and could be seen singing along as the song played at about 1 am at the WTR Tampa Pool party.