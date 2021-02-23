'Divergent' actor Shailene Woodley confirms engagement with footballer Aaron Rodgers

"The Big Little Lies" Shailene Woodley has confirmed her engagement to footballer Aaron Rodgers.

The 29-year-old actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, where she spoke about her engagement.

"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley told Fallon, 46.

"But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.' " The actor said she is yet to watch her fiance play in a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game," she said.

"I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That's the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports," she added.