Disney ropes in newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson as lead for live-action 'Peter Pan' film

Los Angeles: Disney Studios has found its Peter Pan and Wendy in newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson for its live-action movie titled "Peter Pan & Wendy".

Molony, a native New Zealand actor, and Anderson, daughter of actor Milla Jovovich and director Paul W S Anderson, will play the title roles in the re-imagining of the 1953 animated classic, sources told Variety.

Based on JM Barrie's book, the story will revolve around Peter, a boy who wouldn't age and Wendy, a girl who accompanies him to the magical world of Neverland.