Discovery's Bear Grylls shares Rajinikanth's TV debut first look

Washington D.C.: British adventurer Bear Grylls on Wednesday shared an intriguing motion poster marking superstar Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut in Discovery's 'Into the Wild'. Grylls also shared that it was a special experience for him to work with the Padma Vibhushan awardee.

The 45-year-old adventurer shared the motion poster on Twitter where Grylls is seen posing along with Rajinikanth on the bonnet of a jeep in the woods while they both smile looking at the camera.

While sharing the motion poster, Grylls tweeted, "Preparing for @Rajinikanth's blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special.