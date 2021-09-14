'Disappointing and dangerous': Nicki Minaj slammed for controversial tweet on COVID-19 vaccine

Singer Nicki Minaj, who gave Met Gala 2021 a miss, made headlines on Tuesday for her controversial tweet against COVID-19 vaccine. The 'Super Bass' rapper linked COVID-19 vaccine to impotency.

The 38-year-old songwriter tweeted: "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

Reacting to her tweet, a user commented, "Your cousin's friend prolly just picked up an STD but please keep going."

"Reported for misinformation and unfollowed. I loved you and your music, this is so very disappointing and dangerous," wrote another.

"Sorry, this is not a side effect of the vaccine. It is called hydrocele. In adults, the two primary causes are injury or STD (chlamydia or gonorrhea). Probably your cousin's friend was taking one last marriage fling, picked up an STD, & is blaming vaccines. He needs an MD, stat," wrote author Kurt Eichenwald.

Meanwhile, American actress Leigh-Allyn Baker, who made headlines for her anti-mask rant, wrote: "I really just want to thank you for opening up a conversation. My children had severe reactions to their childhood vaccines. We were given medical exemptions in 2015. No one is allowed to question and few are brave enough to speak out. Every body is unique!"

This year, Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue's annual Met Gala enforced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement.

Talking about the same, Nicki wrote: "Thy want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

However, later in a tweet Nicki Minaj said that she will take the vaccine before she goes on tour.

Replying to a user's tweet about how they had to take the first dose of the vaccine in order to get a job, Nicki tweeted: "I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc."

The tweets left netizens divided. While a section of netizens called her out for the misleading information and accused Nicki of being an anti-vaxxer, her fans lauded her for 'being real'.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 02:21 PM IST