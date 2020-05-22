Dimple Kapdia's appearance in the second trailer of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' will leave fans wanting more!

The second trailer of Christopher Nolan's much-hyped spy drama 'Tenet' dropped on Thursday. Veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia might have had a blink-and-miss appearance in the first trailer of the film, however, in the second trailer she has an eyeball-grabbing appearance.

In the first trailer, Dimple Kapadia's character in a shot was seen telling someone: "You have to start looking at the world in a new way". In the second trailer, Dimple is seen in the same green traditional outfit. She says, "There are people in the future who need us."

The second trailer gives a little more sneak peek into the world of 'Tenet'. It has gripping, gritty and high-octane sequences, but again doesn't reveal any solid plot points. The film has been described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage" and there's an inversion twist. It is not time travel but 'reversing the flow of time’ as the John David Washington's character and his team tries to prevent the 'World War Three.'

Check out the trailer here: