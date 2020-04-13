Diddy reunites with ex-flame Jennifer Lopez on Instagram Live during his dance-a-thon fundraiser

American rapper Rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy asked his fellow celeb friends to get up and dance for a cause and had a virtual reunion with his ex Jennifer Lopez.

The 50-year-old rapper posted on Instagram alongside a 'Brady Bunch' style video featuring his six kids and wrote, "Here's a story... of a man named Diddy. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!!!!!!!! See you at 3 PM EST today for the biggest dance-a-thon in the world!!! Raising money and showing [appreciation] to our healthcare workers!!!!! TEAMLOVE.COM to donate." Team Love partnered with a nonprofit humanitarian aid organisation- Direct Relief - to support the organisations emergency response to coronavirus. As of April 12, Team Love had raised over 3,000,000 USD in donations in support of frontline workers.