Did Zac Efron undergo plastic surgery? Netizens react to his new look

Over the years, Zac Efron has become one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs.

Recently, the Highschool Musical star took everyone by surprise when he appeared in a Facebook video to promote an Earth Day initiative.

However, more than Efron's discussion, it was his new defined jawline and lips that had his fans and followers talking.

It also led fans to question whether the actor had a plastic surgery. Some of them pointed out that after 15 years in the business, Efron is a whole new man.

Taking to social media, while some fans said how different he looked in his latest appearance, others had a hard time believing that it was Efron in the video and photos being circulated online.

Here's how some of them reacted: