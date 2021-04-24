Did Zac Efron undergo plastic surgery? Netizens react to his new look

Over the years, Zac Efron has become one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs.
Recently, the Highschool Musical star took everyone by surprise when he appeared in a Facebook video to promote an Earth Day initiative.
However, more than Efron's discussion, it was his new defined jawline and lips that had his fans and followers talking.
It also led fans to question whether the actor had a plastic surgery. Some of them pointed out that after 15 years in the business, Efron is a whole new man.
Taking to social media, while some fans said how different he looked in his latest appearance, others had a hard time believing that it was Efron in the video and photos being circulated online.
Here's how some of them reacted:
Meanwhile, a section of media stepped in to defend the actor's new look. While some highlighted that the actor could be going through some health-related issues, others noted that the actor had broken his jaw in the past which could have contributed to his appearance.
Zac recently grabbed headlines for his breakup with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares after 10 months of dating each other.
There is no clarity on what went wrong but news reports suggest that Zac Efron’s work and the distance between them have led to the separation.
