Did Selena Gomez get the same tattoo as ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber?

Washington D.C: It was a night to remember for singer Selena Gomez who walked the red carpet for the first time since 2017. But, this year, keeping her look chic yet trendy, the singer had a surprise in store for her fans.

Wearing a show-stopping neon Versace mini dress, the singer showed off a new thigh tattoo on Instagram.

As seen in a collage of behind-the-scenes Polaroid snaps the singer posted to Instagram on Sunday night, the new ink depicts a pair of hands praying with a rosary wrapped around them. And while the new ink was not visible as she walked the AMAs red carpet, a fan account of the star reported the tattoo news over the weekend.

The 27-year-old singer wrote, "AMAs day.. more the come..," alongside the photos, in which she tagged the New York City-based Bang Bang Tattoo shop.