Did Katy Perry's unborn daughter just give her the finger during ultrasound?

Los Angeles: Pop star Katy Perry has shared an ultrasound video that has left her fans amused, especially with her caption of the clip.

In the video, Katy seems convinced, her unborn daughter is giving her the finger!

The singer took to Instagram and shared the video from the doctor's clinic while getting an ultrasound done.

"When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you're in for it #happymothersdaytome," she captioned the clip.