Did Dakota Johnson close her signature tooth gap?

Washington D.C.: The '50 shades of Dark' actor Dakota Johnson appears to have closed her signature tooth gap and Twitter seems to be devastated.

The 29-year-old actor was recently clicked attending the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, 'The Peanut Butter Falcon,' and some keen-eyed fans noticed that something was awry, reported Fox News.

Sure enough, it seems as if the actor got some dental work done, and has closed her tooth gap.

Several fans of the actor reacted over the news on Twitter.

One fan of the actor uploaded a video on Twitter while paying tribute to Johnson's lost gap, with the caption, "rip Dakota johnson's gap-tooth gone but not forgotten." Journalist Hunter Harris also joined in those people who were seen showing their dismissal over the news. "Dakota johnson's front teeth gap ...... she was the mother i never had. she was the sister everybody would want. she was the friend that everybody deserves. i didn't know a better gap. i didn't know a better gap!" he wrote.