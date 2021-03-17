Did Cardi B fart during her ‘WAP’ performance at Grammys 2021?

Women artistes were the big winners in the usually male-dominated top categories at the 63rd Grammy Awards was Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish made history with their trophy haul.

The pandemic may have dimmed some of the lustre of the ceremony, held in a hybrid manner at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols in place, winners and performers ensured entertaining evening.

Adding to the surprisingly good show, rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took the stage to perform their ubiquitous hit 'WAP' and set the award ceremony on fire.