Did Cardi B fart during her ‘WAP’ performance at Grammys 2021?

Women artistes were the big winners in the usually male-dominated top categories at the 63rd Grammy Awards was Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish made history with their trophy haul.
The pandemic may have dimmed some of the lustre of the ceremony, held in a hybrid manner at the Los Angeles Convention Center with COVID-19 protocols in place, winners and performers ensured entertaining evening.
Adding to the surprisingly good show, rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took the stage to perform their ubiquitous hit 'WAP' and set the award ceremony on fire.
Cardi and Megan each delivered solo performances before they banded together to perform 'WAP'.
Keeping up with her true style, Cardi first showcased her exotic dance moves as she grabbed the heel of a giant stiletto shoe, which was designed to resemble a strip pole.
Similarly, during 'WAP' performance, both Meghan and Cardi performed on an oversized bed, giving an overt nod to the song's sexuality.
When a fan praised their performance on Twitter referring to the kinky choreography, Cardi B quote-tweeted and wrote, “Slang me so hard almost made me fart.”
Weighing in on the same, actor-filmmaker Seth Rogen wrote, “As long as it wasn’t a WAF.”
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.
Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event was cut down to size and mainly had a home viewing audience.
The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020.
Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions.