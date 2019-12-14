Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa to star in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'?

Los Angeles: Disney has cast Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series, which is set to premiere on its streaming service, Disney+.

The details of the characters to be played by the two actors are unknown, reported Deadline.

Chiam, best known for "Now Apocalypse", and Ishikawa of "The Terror: Infamy" fame join Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan who reprise their roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively, in the series.