Demi Lovato set to rock the stage at Grammy Awards

American singer Demi Lovato will be performing at the Grammy Awards, she announced on Tuesday (local time).

According to Variety, the 27-year-old-singer is following the trend that sees artists announcing their spots on the big show themselves, with confirmation from the Academy coming later.

It all started when American singer Billie Eilish tweeted on Wednesday that she would perform at the Grammys 2020 after which a press release confirmed the same. The same tactic has been followed by Lizzo, Aerosmith and a duet from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Ariana Grande also announced her performance in the same manner on Saturday.

The performance appears as a big return for Lovato, as she has been recovering from a drug overdose in July 2018.