Demi Lovato posts unedited bikini picture, conquers her biggest fear

"I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards. So here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It's such a great feeling to be back in TV/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon and whip cream with candles because I was terrified of real cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit," she said as she continued her impassioned statement.

The singer, who is seen flaunting her curves in a leopard print two piece, said she loves the "raw and real" version of herself.

"I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio... I'm working on an anthem. Just so everyone's clear... I'm not stoked on my appearance but I am appreciative of it and sometimes that's the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too," added the singer, who battled with eating disorders in the past.