Demi Lovato is dating model Austin Wilson; makes it Instagram official

However, their dating timeline is not confirmed yet. Meanwhile, Lovato was most recently linked to 'Bachelorette' alum Mike Johnson.

After exchanging some flirty messages on social media, their romance "fizzled out" after Johnson opened up about their private dates and disclosed that Lovato is a "really good kisser." "Nothing happened, it just ran its course," an insider source told E!News in late October.

The insider added, "Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived and she wasn't ever planning on dating him seriously." A few days back, she opened up about her fatal drug overdose in July 2018.

On the work front, Lovato is all set to appear in the upcoming season of 'Will & Grace' which airs next year.