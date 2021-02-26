Demi Lovato calls gender reveals 'transphobic', says 'there are boys with vaginas and girls with penises'

American singer Demi Lovato has called the tradition of throwing gender reveal parties 'transphobic' and said that 'the idea that sex is based on genitalia is inconsistent with science.'
The 'Stone Cold' singer shared Indian-American writer Alok Vaid-Menon's post on her Instagram, which reads, "It’s both insincere and incorrect to pretend that gender reveal parties are not transphobic. You can’t have your proverbial pink-blue binary cake and eat it too.
"This is not about political correctness, it’s just… correct. We condemn gender reveals not because of our identity, but because of reality.'"
"Transphobia is not just about prejudice against individual trans people, it’s also a way of thinking that understands non-trans people as more natural/organic and erases everyone else
"These ideas, like the gender binary, fuel mistreatment of all people, but especially trans and gender non-conforming people,'" the post continues.
It further states that 'gender reveals are based on the illusion that genitals = gender and that there are only two options 'boy or girl'.
"This definition erases the fact that there are boys with vaginas and girls with penises and that there are people who are neither boys nor girls. The idea that sex is based on genitalia is inconsistent with science," it says.
The nine-page post continues: "'Gender reveals require not just the invalidation of transness, but the impossibility of transness. The assumption is that the baby is cis. Cisness is positioned as the default and everyone else is understood as derivative of it.
'The idea goes: while we might "identify" as trans now, we were "originally" "born" cis and we later "became" trans. When in truth, everyone is just born. And we all become after the fact."
The post has received mixed reactions on the photo-sharing app with some netizens asking the singer to 'mind her business' by letting the expecting parents decide for themselves.
A user commented, "Or maybe they are fun for an expecting mother.."
Another wrote, "Let people do what they want. Mind your business!"
"But gender reveals are about science . Like boy is XY and girl is XX so they are born that way. What “gender” they choose to be when they can form more concrete thoughts is 100% wonderful. But the party before being born is a celebration of the science behind this specific birth," read a comment.