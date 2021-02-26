Demi Lovato calls gender reveals 'transphobic', says 'there are boys with vaginas and girls with penises'

American singer Demi Lovato has called the tradition of throwing gender reveal parties 'transphobic' and said that 'the idea that sex is based on genitalia is inconsistent with science.'

The 'Stone Cold' singer shared Indian-American writer Alok Vaid-Menon's post on her Instagram, which reads, "It’s both insincere and incorrect to pretend that gender reveal parties are not transphobic. You can’t have your proverbial pink-blue binary cake and eat it too.

"This is not about political correctness, it’s just… correct. We condemn gender reveals not because of our identity, but because of reality.'"

"Transphobia is not just about prejudice against individual trans people, it’s also a way of thinking that understands non-trans people as more natural/organic and erases everyone else

"These ideas, like the gender binary, fuel mistreatment of all people, but especially trans and gender non-conforming people,'" the post continues.