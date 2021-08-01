Deepika Padukone's 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' co-star Kris Wu detained over rape allegation

Chinese-Canadian pop idol Kris Wu has been detained on suspicion of rape, Beijing police said on Saturday.

According to reports, the 30-year-old star was being investigated over accusations made online of 'tricking young girls into having sex with him', according to a statement by the police.

Wu was accused last week by 19-year-old student Du Meizhu of date-raping her when she was 17, drawing widespread condemnation of the singer.

She told Chinese media last month that Wu had lured her into having sex when she was 17 after plying her with liquor. A police statement last month said the student was invited by Wu's team to his house for casting in music videos.

After the accusation, several brands including Porsche and Bvlgari has cut ties with Wu which has caused a social media storm in China.

However, last week, the star reportedly denied all allegations of assault and insisted he was innocent in multiple social media statements.

Reportedly, his lawyers are suing Du for defamation, and the student has said she is taking legal action against Wu.

Wu made his Hollywood debut in the 2017 action film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'.

He originally shot to fame as a member of the K-pop boyband EXO, before leaving in 2014 to launch a successful solo career as a singer, actor, model and variety show judge.