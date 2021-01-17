David, Victoria Beckham's son Cruz puts up hoodie for auction for a whopping Rs 1 crore

Footballer icon David Beckham and designer wife Victoria Beckham's son Cruz has put up his hoodie for auction for $150,000 (around Rs 1,09,69,575).

The 15-year-old posted the sale of his limited edition Louis Vuitton x Supreme hoodie for the hefty price along with his photo wearing it, reports thesun.co.uk.

The hoodie was a gift to the young lad by David and Victoria's designer friend Kim Jones.

The description of the item said: "Cruz Beckham has consigned his 1 for 1 Supreme x Louis Vuitton Box Logo Hoodie in the special brown colorway that Kim Jones gifted him. BIN (buy it now) price is $150,000."

Cruz is the third child of the power couple. He has two elder brothers -- Brooklyn and Romeo -- and a younger sister, Harper.