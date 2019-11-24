David Beckham 'star struck' after meeting 'Mother of Dragons' Emilia Clarke

Washington D.C.: Former Football star David Beckham was left "star struck" after he had an encounter with the 'Mother of Dragons' from the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones', Emilia Clarke.

Beckham exchanged smiles with the star backstage at a Fleetwood Mac concert during the Dreamforce conference in San Francisco.

Post his meeting with Clarke, the soccer player shared a picture of theirs flashing a big smile as they hugged close to each other.

"Again I was a little star struck whilst being in the same vicinity of the Mother Of Dragons," the 44-year old captioned the picture.