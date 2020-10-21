David Beckham fans divided over him kissing 9-year-old daughter Harper on the lips

One user wrote, “Adore your family, but never understood those parents' kisses on the lips. Still the best family.”

“Why is he kissing her in her lips?” added another.

Meanwhile, other Beckham fans defended the family and appreciated the father-daughter bond.

One user commented, “This is so precious so beautiful there is no more beautiful and healthy love than that of parents @victoriabeckham @davidbecham. She is so beautiful and sweet.”

“People associate kissing on the lips as an intimate act between lovers but some cultures do this with anyone and they know how to separate the reactions from love and affection vs intimacy,” added another.

Back in August, Beckham was reportedly in talks with streaming platforms to make a film on his life.

He was inspired by "The Last Dance", about basketball star Michael Jordan.

Work has already started on the project that will be produced by Beckham via his TV firm, Studio 99. He is in talks with Netflix and Amazon over the rights, reports thesun.co.uk.

"It's something David is excited about and has wanted to do for a while. The film will feature new content and archive footage," said a source.

"It's going to be about David's life post-football, especially the creation of his new team in Miami, but will have some personal content too. Interest in his life and family is huge. Everyone has high hopes for this," added the source.

Besides Harper, David and Victoria are parents to sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.