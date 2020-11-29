'Darth Vader' actor Dave Prowse passes away at 85

His agent Thomas Bowington revealed that 'The Empire Strikes Back' actor passed away due to a short illness.

Producer Jason Joiner took to Facebook to mourn the demise and wrote, "We are very sad to have to inform you that Dave Prowse has passed away asked 85. Dave has been suffering for some time and has not been attending events for several years, His first ever collators event was with us Showmasters in the UK in the 80s and his last ever public evening the world was also with us the Dave Prowse Empire Day ran for him to say one last good by to all his fans, Dave was dedicated to meeting the fans for decades and lots of fans first ever guest they met was Dave in the early days of Comic Cons and collators events , Dave was larger than life and he will so very much missed our love and thoughts go out to his family."