'Daredevil' actor Peter Shinkoda accuses Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb of 'chopping Asian characters'

Los Angeles: “Daredevil” alum Peter Shinkoda has claimed that his and another actor''s storylines on the show were cut short as former Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb thought nobody cares about Asian characters.

The actor, who played the Hand leader Nobu Yoshioka in “Daredevil” and “The Defenders”, made the allegations at a roundtable discussion during the virtual #SaveDaredevil Con on Sunday.

Addressing the panel, Shinkoda talked about how there was a story about Nobu in the works that looked deeper into his relationship with Madame Gao (Wai Ching Ho) but it was scrapped.

"Jeph Loeb told the writers'' room not to write for Nobu and Gao -- and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners -- that nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people," Shinkoda said during the Zoom livestream.