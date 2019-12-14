Danny Aiello, who played Madonna's father in 'Papa Don't Preach', dies at 86

Los Angeles: Veteran film actor Danny Aiello, known for his roles in the movies "Do The Right Thing" and "The Godfather Part II", is no more. He was 86.

He also played Madonna's father in the 1986 video for "Papa Don't Preach". His family said with "profound sorrow" in a statement that he died after a short illness, reports bbc.com.

A veteran of stage and film, Aiello was best known for playing the pizza parlour owner Sal in Spike Lee's 1989 "Do the Right Thing".