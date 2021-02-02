Daddy Yankee Birthday Special: From 'Gasolina' to 'Despacito' - Top 10 songs by the 'King of Reggaetón'

Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, also known as Daddy Yankee was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico on 3rd February in 1977. Interestingly, music wasn't the first career choice of the legend.

He wanted to be a professional baseball player for which he tried out for the Major Baseball League team 'Seattle Mariners'. But one day he was shot in the leg by a stray round fired from an AK-47 which meant that he could never get back to sports.

However, Ayala credits the incident for changing everything in his life as he decided to make it big in the music industry after the shooting incident. Ayala went on to win numerous awards for his unforgettable contribution to music industry.

He has also greatly affected cultures around the world with his music. Daddy Yankee was the first one who came up with 'Reggaeton', a completely new music genre which gained worldwide popularity.

Here are the Top 10 songs by Daddy Yankee-

Gasolina-