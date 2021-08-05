'Creating his movie in the shadow of Marvel films': James Gunn says Martin Scorsese bashed MCU to 'get press for his movie'

l movies back into the limelight during an appearance this week on MTV's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast.

'The Suicide Squad' director was recently asked about defending comic book movies from criticism from Jodie Foster in 2018 and Scorsese in 2019. Specifically, 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast host Josh Horowitz asked if Gunn found it "a little exhausting sometimes to be the guy like... 'I love you, Marty, but hear me out here?'" "I just think, you know... he just seems awful cynical -- that he, you know, he would keep coming out against Marvel and then that's the only thing that would get him press for his movie," Gunn replied.

Gunn added, "So then he just kept coming out against Marvel so that he could get press for his movie. So he's creating his movie in the shadow of the Marvel films, and so he uses that to get attention for something that he wasn't getting as much attention as he wanted for it." Gunn then quickly praised the esteemed director, calling Scorsese "one of the greatest filmmakers who's ever existed."

"I love his movies. I can watch his movies no problem. And he said a lot of things I agree with," Gunn said of Scorsese's 2019 critiques of Marvel films, which after his initial brush-off of the genre in Empire magazine, in which he likened them to "theme parks," and shortly thereafter calling them "not cinema, it's something else" at the BFI London Film Festival, Scorsese clarified in a New York Times op-ed.