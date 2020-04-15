COVID-19: Bane was a true visionary with the Bat-man as his nemesis

The narrative takes us into the character of Bane; wearing a mask, can be hurt if removed, story of our lives right now. Not to mention he started off by terrorising the city, only for everyone to remain at home – a lockdown.

Bane had only one enemy – The Bat. Quite familiar to the comparison now, are we?

Here are some of his quotes that speak for the oppressed.

“The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests, and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed. Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city... it will endure.”

“Calm down doctor, now is not the time for fear. That comes later.”