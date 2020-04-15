COVID-19: Bane was a true visionary with the Bat-man as his nemesis

For the record, this isn’t even funny. However, if you dive deep into the theory behind DC’s super villain Bane and his nemesis the Batman, it sort of reveals how the masked antagonist envisioned the coronavirus pandemic led by a bat about a decade ago.
Of course there aren’t absolute reports connecting COVID-19 to the nocturnal being, there’s enough to prove it is a carrier of the novel virus. But does this pandemic mean an end to the legacy of this caped crusader? To be honest, even uttering bat-shit crazy is deemed offensive as of now. Wonder what frenzy it will cast upon a comic character.
Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ introduced to Bane, a mercenary trained under Ras Al Ghul’s League of Shadows. His mission was to wipe out Gotham for the greater divide between the haves and have nots. As Selena Kylie suggests, “There's a storm coming, Mr. Wayne. You and your friends better batten down the hatches, because when it hits, you're all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.”
While the scene did give us goose bumps, it is nothing different than the reality we’re facing at the moment. The lockdown has only been a boon for the elite, the privileged who can have access to more than what is required. Meanwhile there are others, struggling to arrange for a decent meal.
The narrative takes us into the character of Bane; wearing a mask, can be hurt if removed, story of our lives right now. Not to mention he started off by terrorising the city, only for everyone to remain at home – a lockdown.
Bane had only one enemy – The Bat. Quite familiar to the comparison now, are we?
Here are some of his quotes that speak for the oppressed.
“The powerful will be ripped from their decadent nests, and cast out into the cold world that we know and endure. Courts will be convened. Spoils will be enjoyed. Blood will be shed. The police will survive, as they learn to serve true justice. This great city... it will endure.”
“Calm down doctor, now is not the time for fear. That comes later.”
“Do you feel in charge?”
“Oh, so you think darkness is your ally? But you merely adopted the dark. I was born in it, molded by it. I didn’t see the light until I was already a man, by then to me it was only blinding. The shadows betray you because they belong to me.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)