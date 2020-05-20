Courteney Cox surprises 13-year-old superfan after his 'Friends' themed party got called off

Washington D.C.: 'Friends' actor Courteney Cox on Monday surprised a 13-year-old superfan of the famous sitcom at the home edition of 'The Late Late Show' with James Corden.

According to E! News, the teenage boy Naftali had planned to celebrate his bar mitzvah - a Jewish ceremony - with a 'Friends' themed party.

He had planned the party with tables named after the 'Friends' character and a foosball table inspired by the one that the characters of Joey and Chandler had in the show.

The invitation cards also had the famous 'Friends' font and he had also planned to have the iconic red sofa at the party.